    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose, Kaydn Cespedes Rose - Hometown News (VNR)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan, Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier, Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage, Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins and Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rose, Kaydn Cespedes Rose from Newark, Delaware, joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2025. Cespedes Rose is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade. (Department of Defense Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948864
    VIRIN: 241212-D-D0913-2323
    Filename: DOD_110759038
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: NEWARK, DELAWARE, US

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    MediaOps60PI

