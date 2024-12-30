PORT HUENEME, Calif (March, 2024) The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Manta Ray Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (UUV) prototype, completed full-scale, in-water testing in the Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu Sea Range, March 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 14:04
|Photo ID:
|8821173
|VIRIN:
|250102-N-AS200-2116
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Manta Ray UUV Prototype Completes Full-Scale Testing at NBVC Point Mugu Sea Range, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Base Ventura County 2024 Year in Review
No keywords found.