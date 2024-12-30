Manta Ray UUV Prototype Completes Full-Scale Testing at NBVC Point Mugu Sea Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT HUENEME, Calif (March, 2024) The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Manta Ray Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (UUV) prototype, completed full-scale, in-water testing in the Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu Sea Range, March 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman)