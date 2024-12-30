Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manta Ray UUV Prototype Completes Full-Scale Testing at NBVC Point Mugu Sea Range

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif (March, 2024) The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Manta Ray Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (UUV) prototype, completed full-scale, in-water testing in the Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu Sea Range, March 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (Photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman)

