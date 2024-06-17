Australia’s first multi-intelligence MQ-4C Triton visits NBVC Point Mugu

240613-N-JC343-1207 POINT MUGU, Calif. (June 13, 2023) - Australia’s first multi-intelligence MQ-4C Triton, which will be based at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, and operated by Number 9 Squadron at RAAF Base Edinburgh, South Australia, visits Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu, June 13 in transit from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron TWO ZERO, NAS Patuxent River, Md to its home basing. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)

