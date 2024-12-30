Mount Vernon native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers, a native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers, a native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will join Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Childers is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force by performing ceremonial firing party duties and rendering military honors. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers, assigned to the United States Air Force Honor Guard and a native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in supporting the 60th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., will play a distinguished role in the 60th Presidential Inauguration, showcasing its precision and dedication to ceremonial excellence. The honor guard will join JTF-NCR, a task force comprised of service members from all branches of the armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components. The honor guard’s participation highlights the military’s long-standing role in supporting presidential inaugurations.



Childers, a 2022 graduate of Fredericktown High School in Mount Vernon, Ohio, is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman. He is responsible for performing ceremonial firing party duties and rendering military honors.

Childers is an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force and has served for two years.



“As a ceremonial guardsman, participating in this upcoming presidential inauguration is a deeply meaningful honor,” said Childers. “We perform with precision and excellence to uphold these centuries-old traditions.”



The Honor Guard’s involvement is the result of months of rigorous preparation. Members undergo extensive training to ensure that every movement, from drill sequences to the presentation of the colors, is executed with precision. This dedication reflects their mission to inspire pride and confidence in the Air Force while honoring the nation’s leaders and traditions.



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating, and providing U.S. military support for presidential inaugurations. Approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide ceremonial and operational support during the upcoming inauguration. Military support has been integral to presidential inaugurations since 1789, when a military escort and full ceremonial procession escorted the newly elected president to his swearing-in.



The armed forces' participation in this tradition demonstrates their support for the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the military, and underscores the peaceful transition of power, a cornerstone of American democracy.

