    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers - Hometown News (VNR)

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan, Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier, Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage, Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins and Sgt. Benjamin Whitten

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers, a native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will join Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Childers is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force by performing ceremonial firing party duties and rendering military honors. (Department of Defense video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948829
    VIRIN: 241219-M-MT620-6791
    Filename: DOD_110758714
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: MOUNT VERNON, OHIO, US

    JTF-NCR
    MediaOps60PI
    60thPresidentalInauguration

