U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers, a native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will join Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Childers is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force by performing ceremonial firing party duties and rendering military honors. (Department of Defense video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 13:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948829
|VIRIN:
|241219-M-MT620-6791
|Filename:
|DOD_110758714
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT VERNON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers - Hometown News (VNR), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, TSgt Betty Chevalier, TSgt Anthony Hetlage, TSgt Anastasia Tompkins and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mount Vernon native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration
