U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers, a native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will join Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Childers is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force by performing ceremonial firing party duties and rendering military honors. (Department of Defense video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)
|12.19.2024
|01.02.2025 14:00
|Package
|948833
|241219-M-MT620-5656
|DOD_110758719
|00:00:41
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|MOUNT VERNON, OHIO, US
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers - Hometown News (JTF-NCR Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, TSgt Betty Chevalier, TSgt Anthony Hetlage, TSgt Anastasia Tompkins and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mount Vernon native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration
