U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers, a native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will join Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Childers is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force by performing ceremonial firing party duties and rendering military honors. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)