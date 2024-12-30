Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Childers, a native of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will join Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Childers is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force by performing ceremonial firing party duties and rendering military honors. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    Mount Vernon native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    MediaOps60PI

