Army Clinches 27-20 Win During the Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game

Photo By Kelcy Hanson | Spectators came out in full force to support their teams during the Army vs. Navy flag...... read more read more Photo By Kelcy Hanson | Spectators came out in full force to support their teams during the Army vs. Navy flag football game at Rock Island Arsenal on December 13. Fans decorated signs and cheered enthusiastically for their favorite players, creating a lively atmosphere for the much-anticipated event. see less | View Image Page

The Rock Island Arsenal hosted its sixth annual Army vs. Navy flag football game on Friday, Dec. 13, attracting hundreds of spectators eager to support their teams. This spirited event, held at Memorial Field, is a cherished tradition that unites various commands on the Arsenal.



The festivities began with a presentation of colors by the JROTC volunteer color guard, which included Cadet 1SG Leo Colclasure, Cadet PFC Victoria Kloppenborg, Cadet PVT Azeriah Collier, and Cadet PVT Gabriel Mendez. The national anthem was performed by Seaman Olivia Lombardo, setting a patriotic tone for the day.



In an exciting matchup, the Army team clinched victory with a final score of 27-20. The game was a nail-biter, with Navy attempting a last-minute touchdown pass that was intercepted by Army, securing their win in dramatic fashion.



This annual flag football game not only showcases athletic competition but also fosters community spirit and camaraderie among service members and their families. As attendees enjoyed food trucks and pre-game activities starting at 11:30 a.m., the atmosphere was filled with excitement and friendly rivalry.



The event serves as a warm-up to the upcoming 125th Army-Navy football game scheduled for December 14 in Landover, Maryland. Participants and spectators alike look forward to this beloved tradition each year, celebrating both sportsmanship and military pride.