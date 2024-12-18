Soldiers proudly hold up the trophy after clinching victory with a final score of 27-20 in the Army vs. Navy flag football game at Rock Island Arsenal on December 13. The thrilling contest culminated in a dramatic interception by Army during Navy's last-minute touchdown attempt, securing the win in a nail-biter of a match.
This work, 6th Annual Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game [Image 8 of 8], by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Clinches 27-20 Win During the Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game
