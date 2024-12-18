Highlight reel of the Sixth Annual Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game: Army vs. Navy! This thrilling matchup not only showcased athletic talent but also celebrated community spirit and camaraderie among service members and their families. Watch as Army clinches a nail-biting 27-20 victory over Navy, featuring key plays and unforgettable moments from the game!
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2024 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948325
|VIRIN:
|241213-A-OF349-7216
|Filename:
|DOD_110753480
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th Annual Flag Football Highlight Video, by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Clinches 27-20 Win During the Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game
