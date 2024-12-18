Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Annual Flag Football Highlight Video

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Video by Kelcy Hanson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Highlight reel of the Sixth Annual Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game: Army vs. Navy! This thrilling matchup not only showcased athletic talent but also celebrated community spirit and camaraderie among service members and their families. Watch as Army clinches a nail-biting 27-20 victory over Navy, featuring key plays and unforgettable moments from the game!

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 13:27
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

