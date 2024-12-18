Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Annual Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game [Image 4 of 8]

    6th Annual Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Kelcy Hanson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Service members from all commands at the Rock Island Arsenal participated in the much-anticipated Army vs. Navy flag football game on December 13. The event brought together spectators and civilians for a fun afternoon of friendly competition and camaraderie.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 13:26
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Army Clinches 27-20 Win During the Rock Island Arsenal Flag Football Game

    Rock Island Arsenal

