Behind the Feast: Inside NMCSD’s Holiday Special Meal

For most anticipating a feast at a command’s galley, the holidays are a time to gather, eat, and celebrate, but for the Nutrition Management Department at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), it’s the culmination of months of meticulous planning, teamwork, and dedication. On Dec. 12, 2024, the team served over 1,000 meals in just two and a half hours, offering a festive dining experience to patients, staff, and visitors. However, the event was far more than just a meal—it was a demonstration of precision logistics and culinary artistry.



“We start planning for the December Holiday Special Meal in early October,” explained Lt. Cmdr. Jason Asencio, Department Head for NMCSD Nutrition Management, who oversees the operation. “This happens while we’re simultaneously managing the Navy Birthday meal and Thanksgiving meal.”



The process begins with crafting a menu based on vendor availability, followed by forecasting the precise quantities of every ingredient. The team reviews sales data from past events, calculates costs, and determines serving sizes to balance quality with efficiency. Weekly production meetings refine the plan over several weeks.



“Forecasting is one of the most comprehensive steps,” said Asencio. “We account for every detail—equipment availability, storage space, delivery schedules, and even how much oven capacity we’ll need on the big day. Not to mention, we also had to contend with staff rightfully on leave and another major dynamic that pulled staff away from NMCSD.”



This year’s preparations were particularly challenging, as the Mercy Exercise (MERCEX 25-1) drew away many NMCSD team members until Dec. 11. MERCEX, a quarterly training event conducted aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), requires significant participation from NMCSD staff who are cross-assigned to Mercy. The exercise hones the readiness of more than 500 Sailors, preparing them for disaster relief, casualty care, and operational deployments.



Despite this operational commitment, the Nutrition Management culinary team at NMCSD ensured the holiday meal was executed flawlessly.



The day before the meal, many menu items were prepped to ensure smooth execution. On Dec. 12, staff arrived as early as 5:00 a.m. to begin cooking and decorating. The kitchen buzzed with activity—meats were expertly carved, desserts packaged, vegetables and fruits sculpted for garnish, and temperatures checked meticulously.



By the time the doors opened, the three service lines were adorned with holiday-themed decorations and perfectly plated dishes.



“This event requires full collaboration from both our administrative and culinary teams,” said Asencio. “From planning to execution, every team member plays a critical role in delivering an exceptional experience.”



Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Director of NMCSD, praised the effort, saying, “This meal is a testament to the dedication of our Food Services team. Their hard work ensures that even during the busy holiday season, we create moments of joy and connection for our patients, staff, and visitors. It’s a reflection of our commitment to care and the talent of our Food Services team. And, the food was delicious!”



NMCSD’s Holiday Special Meal reflects the command’s commitment to excellence, not just in healthcare but in every aspect of service. Behind the scenes, it’s a story of careful planning, hard work, and a shared mission to bring joy during the holiday season.



