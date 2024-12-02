Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Feast: Inside NMCSD’s Holiday Special Meal [Image 3 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Patrons line up to enjoy the festive offerings of the Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Holiday Special Meal, Dec. 12, 2024. The annual event, organized by the Nutrition Management Department, brought together patients, staff, and visitors to celebrate the season with a carefully planned and expertly prepared feast. The event underscores NMCSD's commitment to fostering a sense of community while delivering world-class care to all who walk through its doors. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 19:50
    Photo ID: 8803866
    VIRIN: 241212-N-WJ173-1003
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Behind the Feast: Inside NMCSD’s Holiday Special Meal [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

