Behind the Feast: Inside NMCSD’s Holiday Special Meal

Capt. Ian Fowler (R), Commanding Officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Bravo, serves a festive dish to patrons during the Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Holiday Special Meal, Dec. 12, 2024. The annual event, which drew over 1,000 attendees, highlights the dedication of the Nutrition Management Department team in creating a memorable dining experience for patients, staff, and visitors alike. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!