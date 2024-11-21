Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons

Photo By Bridget Bonnette | Jonathan Shark, front, National Space Defense Center Space Domain Awareness planner,...... read more read more Photo By Bridget Bonnette | Jonathan Shark, front, National Space Defense Center Space Domain Awareness planner, and U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Adam Swift, back, 15th Command and Control senior enlisted leader, run together during the Bobcat Trail Race 50K ultra marathon at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 19, 2024. Shark ran alongside Swift as he completed his first 50K trail race, covering approximately 31 miles in roughly 8.5 hours. (Courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Four U.S. Space Force Guardians from Space Delta 15 recently faced the challenging terrain of a 50K Bobcat Trail Race ultra marathon in Colorado Springs, Colo., and 50K Spartan Ultra, in Dallas, Texas, Oct. 19, 2024, which tested both physical and mental endurance. These events, which pushed them beyond their previous experiences, showcased the power of perseverance and teamwork—values that are foundational to the Space Force.



Jonathan Shark, a retired U.S. Army veteran, joined USSF Master Sgt. Adam Swift 15th Command and Control Squadron senior enlisted leader and USSF Lt. Col. Daniel Coleman, 15th CACS commander, in the Bobcat Trail Race ultra-marathon.



"I tagged along with Master Sergeant Swift as he completed his first 50K trail race," Shark shared. "It was an amazing experience, and it really pushed me to my limits, both physically and mentally."



The race, which took approximately 8.5 hours, was an accomplishment that each Guardian celebrated as a testament to their determination and teamwork. Despite the grueling physical demands, they supported one another throughout the course, exemplifying the teamwork and resilience that define military service.



For Shark, joining civil service on behalf of the U.S. Space Force after 22 years of service in the Army was a chance to continue serving in a dynamic new domain.



“I wanted to explore new and exciting ways to continue serving,” he explained.



With his military background, the Space Force offered a unique opportunity to contribute to the critical mission of space defense. Now serving as a Space Domain Awareness planner within the National Space Defense Center, Shark works on shaping the center's future plans to ensure the security of U.S. space assets.



“My daily focus is on improving space domain awareness and defense,” Shark said.



Alongside Shark, Swift participated in his first 50K race, marking a personal milestone. The experience pushed him beyond what he had thought possible.



"It was a challenge like no other, but having my teammates beside me made all the difference," Swift said.



The ultra-marathon mirrored the teamwork and dedication that are crucial in their professional roles within the Space Force.



For Lt. Col. Daniel ‘Danno’ Coleman, the ultra-marathon wasn’t his first foray into long-distance running. This was his second ultra marathon, and he had a clear goal in mind: improvement.



“Ultra races are long endurance runs, usually on trails, with typical distances ranging between 30 and 100 miles,” Coleman explained. “I did the same course earlier this year and was able to cut 55 minutes off my previous time.”



His experience reflects the value of continuous improvement—a principle he carries into both his athletic and professional life.



USSF Lt. Col. Megan Belger, 15th Cyberspace Squadron commander, another key member of the team, also embraced a slightly different, yet equally difficult challenge. Traditionally focused on functional fitness and CrossFit, she found the Spartan Ultra—a 31-mile race featuring 65 obstacles—to be a great way to relieve stress while staying engaged.



“I was inspired by Shark’s voracious ultra experience, and Danno and Master Sergeant Swift introduced me to our running roots through the book Born to Run,” Belger explained.



This encouragement motivated her to pursue her goals, and the team even completed a training run together as they prepared.



Belger joined an obstacle course racing gym and committed to an ultra-running program, culminating in her participation in the Dallas Spartan Ultra.



“Every long run I completed in training was a new personal record distance for me, which was pretty rewarding!” she shared.



This rigorous preparation not only built her physical endurance but also increased her resilience and discipline in all aspects of life.



Ultimately, the Bobcat Trail Race ultra-marathon and Spartan Ultra represented more than just races; they showcased the commitment, resilience, and teamwork these Guardians embody in their service. Whether on the trail or at the NSDC, they exemplify the dedication that defines the U.S. Space Force.