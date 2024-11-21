Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Bridget Bonnette 

    National Space Defense Center

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Megan Belger, 15th Cyberspace Squadron commander, completes an obstacle course during a Dallas Spartan Ultra, Oct. 19, 2024. Belger completed a 31-mile, 65-obstacle race. In May, as part of her training, she raced a half marathon, 30-obstacle Spartan race at Fort Carson, Colo. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8766463
    VIRIN: 241019-X-PJ643-1003
    Resolution: 1334x2000
    Size: 620.82 KB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons [Image 3 of 3], by Bridget Bonnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons
    Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons
    Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    NSDC
    National Space Defense Center
    DEL 15
    Space Delta 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download