Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons

Jonathan Shark, front, National Space Defense Center Space Domain Awareness planner, and U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Adam Swift, back, 15th Command and Control senior enlisted leader, run together during the Bobcat Trail Race 50K ultra marathon at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 19, 2024. Shark ran alongside Swift as he completed his first 50K trail race, covering approximately 31 miles in roughly 8.5 hours. (Courtesy photo).