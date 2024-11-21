Guardians Go the Distance: Four Space Delta 15 Guardians complete Ultra Marathons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel ‘Danno’ Coleman, 15th Command and Control Squadron commander, runs during the Bobcat Trail Race 50K ultra marathon at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 19, 2024. Coleman completed the same course earlier this year and cut 55 minutes off his previous time. (Courtesy photo)