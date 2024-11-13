“Patience, Precision and Repetition” Cherry Point Corpsmen Attend Suture School

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Lt. Cmdr. Jake Wittenauer, DSc- PA-C, Deputy Director of Naval Health Clinic Cherry...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Lt. Cmdr. Jake Wittenauer, DSc- PA-C, Deputy Director of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Medical Services, right, uses a banana to demonstrate proper suturing to Corpsmen serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Friday, November 15. Wittenauer’s demonstration was part of a class teaching the Corpsmen how to properly suture a wound closed utilizing bananas their thick and easy-to-pierce skin and the ability to distinguish the skin from the fruit. see less | View Image Page

Bananas, needles and thread were crucial to improving Navy Corpsmen’s skills during a class held Friday, November 15 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Sailors from Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point trained to suture wounds in a class that combined formal instruction and practical exercises using bananas as a substitute for flesh.



“Sutures are an effective way to close wounds and help reduce a risk of infection by mending layers of tissue together. This skill requires patience, precision and repetition.” said Hospitalman Jayla Spearman, one of the class instructors. “Rushed sutured can lead to infection or improper skin healing.”



Suturing, the skill of closing a wound by stitching it shut, is essential for proper healing and infection prevention.

Commonly known as stitches, the practice involves a needle and type of “thread” determined by the wound being closed. Success depends on the skill of the individual applying the sutures.



“The goal of this class is to provide a new skill for junior Corpsmen, as well as skill sustainment for those who have experience,” said Spearman.



Lt. Cmdr. Jake Wittenauer, DSc- PA-C, Deputy Director of the Clinic’s Medical Services and Spearman taught the class using a combination of formal instruction and practical exercises.



Corpsmen practiced their suturing skills on bananas, chosen for their thick and easy-to-pierce skin and the ability to distinguish the skin from the fruit. After a presentation and demonstration by Wittenauer, Corpsmen tested their skills as he and Spearman supervised and provided mentorship.



The class, said Spearman, served as an opportunity for Sailors in different departments to train together, learn a new skill and get to know one another.