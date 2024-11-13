“Patience, Precision and Repetition” Cherry Point Corpsmen Attend Suture School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospitalman Marc Philip Dumayag, left, and Hospitalman MaAngeline Viernes, center, practice suturing techniques on bananas during a class held aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Friday, November 15. Bananas served as training aids for the class due to their thick and easy-to-pierce skin and the ability to distinguish the skin from the fruit.