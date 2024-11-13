“Patience, Precision and Repetition” Cherry Point Corpsmen Attend Suture School

Lt. Cmdr. Jake Wittenauer, DSc- PA-C, Deputy Director of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Medical Services, right, uses a banana to demonstrate proper suturing to Corpsmen serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Friday, November 15. Wittenauer’s demonstration was part of a class teaching the Corpsmen how to properly suture a wound closed utilizing bananas their thick and easy-to-pierce skin and the ability to distinguish the skin from the fruit.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 09:11
|Photo ID:
|8759393
|VIRIN:
|241115-O-KJ310-9719
|Resolution:
|3690x2460
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
