“Patience, Precision and Repetition” Cherry Point Corpsmen Attend Suture School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cmdr. Jake Wittenauer, DSc- PA-C, Deputy Director of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Medical Services, right, uses a banana to demonstrate proper suturing to Corpsmen serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Friday, November 15. Wittenauer’s demonstration was part of a class teaching the Corpsmen how to properly suture a wound closed utilizing bananas their thick and easy-to-pierce skin and the ability to distinguish the skin from the fruit.