“Patience, Precision and Repetition” Cherry Point Corpsmen Attend Suture School

Hospitalman Elissa Segovia-Hernandez, left, and Hospitalman Cyerra Yazzie, right, practice suturing techniques on bananas during a class held aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Friday, November 15. Bananas served as training aids for the class due to their thick and easy-to-pierce skin and the ability to distinguish the skin from the fruit.
