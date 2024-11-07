U.S. Coast Guard sets Port Heavy Weather Conditions for Guam and CNMI anticipation of Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi)

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Base Guam conduct a...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Base Guam conduct a storm briefing among the Incident Management Team as Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi) approaches and the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) increased the Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) for the commercial ports of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard urges all residents to prepare and beachgoers and waterway users to exercise caution. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — As Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi) approaches, the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) set Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) X-RAY for the commercial ports of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, effective at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2024.



PHWC X-RAY remains active for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, with the potential to upgrade to PHWC YANKEE as early as 3 p.m. Nov. 12 if conditions warrant. This change ensures responders take proactive steps to protect lives, vessels, and port facilities in the face of expected severe weather, with sustained winds projected above 45 knots.



Anyone requiring more information, including current port status and PHWC parameters, should visit https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/guam.



"We've set up our Incident Management Team to manage our operations. Preparing now helps us keep our communities and ports safe, ensuring we can quickly return to normal operations. Secure your home, gather supplies, and stay informed. As the storm hits and then passes, know that our ships may sortie for storm avoidance, and responders will shelter in place. They will resume assistance and conduct port assessments as soon as it's safe to do so to protect lives and the flow of vital commerce," said Cmdr. Ryan Crose, deputy commander U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.



Guidance for Recreational and Private Boaters

We strongly urge recreational boaters and private vessel owners to act now:

• If possible, remove boats from the water.

• For boats staying in place, double or triple mooring lines to secure vessels and ensure bilge pumps are working.

• Secure any loose items, such as life jackets, life rings, paddle boards, and kayaks, to prevent them from becoming hazards in strong winds.

Safety Reminders for Beachgoers and Waterway Users



The U.S. Coast Guard urges all beachgoers and waterway users to exercise caution. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and Rip Current Statement for Guam and the CNMI, with forecasts calling for heavy rain and dangerous surf. Secure any small items that could blow away and avoid unnecessary risks in or near the water to prevent subsequent avoidable search operations.



"Please don't rely on social media for emergency assistance, as it's not monitored 24/7. Always call 911 or the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center at 671-355-4824 in an emergency. Please use Channel 16 to reach us directly on VHF-FM radios," said Crose.



Remember: These actions help keep everyone safe during the storm, reduce potential damage, and protect port infrastructure for a faster reopening, restoring critical commerce and supporting relief supplies if necessary.



The U.S. Coast Guard sets Port Heavy Weather Conditions to protect lives, vessels, port facilities, and the environment from severe weather. While these PHW conditions are similar to the Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness, officials do not always set them in tandem.



Now is a good time to prepare homes and secure property to withstand the storm. Officials and responders encourage everyone to gather essential supplies in case of power or water outages and to plan for potential impacts, especially in low-lying areas.



For the latest updates and advisories, visit:

• National Weather Service (NWS) Website https://www.weather.gov/gum/

• NWS Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

• Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) Website https://ghs.guam.gov

• GHS/OCD Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/

• Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jrmguam

• Naval Base Guam (NBG) Facebook https://www.facebook.com/USNavalBaseGuam



