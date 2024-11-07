Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Base Guam conduct a storm briefing among the Incident Management Team as Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi) approaches and the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) increased the Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) for the commercial ports of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard urges all residents to prepare and beachgoers and waterway users to exercise caution. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 23:29
    Photo ID: 8747707
    VIRIN: 241112-G-IA651-3297
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi
    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard sets Port Heavy Weather Conditions for Guam and CNMI anticipation of Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Guam
    Tropical Storm
    ICS
    PHWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download