U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Base Guam conduct a storm briefing among the Incident Management Team as Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi) approaches and the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) increased the Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) for the commercial ports of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard urges all residents to prepare and beachgoers and waterway users to exercise caution. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)