    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir                  

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of Base Guam put up storm shutters as Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi) approaches, and the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) increased the Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) for the commercial ports of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard urges all residents to prepare and beachgoers and waterway users to exercise caution despite what may look like good weather. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    U.S. Coast Guard sets Port Heavy Weather Conditions for Guam and CNMI anticipation of Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi)

