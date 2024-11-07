U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Tropical Storm Man-yi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Base Guam put up storm shutters as Tropical Storm 25W (Man-yi) approaches, and the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) increased the Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) for the commercial ports of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on Nov. 12, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard urges all residents to prepare and beachgoers and waterway users to exercise caution despite what may look like good weather. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)