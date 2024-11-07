Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter assigned with the 129th Rescue...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter assigned with the 129th Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard hover over a fishing vessel to medically evacuate an ill fisherman during a rescue operation, approximately 400 miles off the coast of San Diego, Nov. 8, 2024. The patient is on a chartered fishing trip when he began experiencing stroke like symptoms. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Title: 129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran’s Day Weekend





MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Calif. - A 79-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran and stroke survivor is recuperating from his injuries after a successful medical evacuation conducted by a team from the 129th Rescue Wing on November 8th, approximately 400 miles off the coast of San Diego, California. The patient was on a chartered fishing trip Thursday morning when he began experiencing stroke like symptoms and the crew sent out a call for medical assistance.



The 129th Operations Group quickly responded, drafting a plan to launch a team of pararescuemen, two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters and an HC-130J Combat King II to airlift the patient from the fishing vessel to a San Diego area hospital.



“We value individual life,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bevan Hart who served as the search and rescue duty officer helping coordinate the mission. “We’ll go to significant effort to bring individuals back safely.”



Once the rescue units located the vessel, a team of pararescuemen hoisted down and conducted a neurological assessment of the patient. Fortunately, the injured fisherman’s nephew had emergency medical training and was able to keep his uncle in stable condition while help arrived.



“They were happy to see us,” said a pararescueman with the 131st Rescue Squadron. “That's why we joined this career field, to save lives and help people on their worst days.”



While the patent’s nephew and other fishermen onboard were helpful during the rescue, the boat itself created a challenge. The vessel’s sizable mast and large fish tanks provided a tight area to conduct hoist operations.



“The greatest challenge was just the nature of the boat and how confined the space was,“ said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Schaffer, a special missions aviator who operated the hoist. “You have to be precise with that (hoist) device, loading the patient off the boat and your team.”



Despite the difficulty, Schaffer and the crew were able to utilize a 70-foot hoist to successfully airlift the fellow Air Force veteran and his nephew onto a helicopter. During the two hour flight back to the mainland, pararescuemen provided oxygen and continued to monitor the patient’s vital signs.



“It's incredibly important that we have the capability to conduct civil search rescue,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Taylor Franklin, an HC-130J co-pilot with the 130th Rescue Squadron. Franklin’s squad helped make the mission possible by providing helicopter air-to-air refueling support over the Pacific Ocean. “I've only been back from (pilot) training for six months and I’ve been on three search and rescue missions. It feels good to execute what we train for.”



The mission marks the wing’s 1,166th save and was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard District 11 and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.