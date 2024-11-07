U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter assigned with the 129th Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard hover over a fishing vessel to medically evacuate an ill fisherman during a rescue operation, approximately 400 miles off the coast of San Diego, Nov. 8, 2024. The patient is on a chartered fishing trip when he began experiencing stroke like symptoms. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 14:44
|Photo ID:
|8746187
|VIRIN:
|241108-Z-F3881-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|621.98 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran's Day Weekend [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran’s Day Weekend
No keywords found.