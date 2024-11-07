Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran's Day Weekend [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran's Day Weekend

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter assigned with the 129th Rescue Squadron, 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard hover over a fishing vessel to medically evacuate an ill fisherman during a rescue operation, approximately 400 miles off the coast of San Diego, Nov. 8, 2024. The patient is on a chartered fishing trip when he began experiencing stroke like symptoms. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8746188
    VIRIN: 241108-Z-F3881-1002
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran's Day Weekend [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran's Day Weekend
    129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran's Day Weekend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    129th Rescue Wing Rescues Fisherman over Veteran&rsquo;s Day Weekend

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    129th Rescue Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download