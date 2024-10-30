ACC-RI holds first in-person town hall since December 2019

Photo By Elizabeth Glenn | Jeremy Miller, ACC-RI civilian deputy to the executive director, and Col. Ina Jackson,...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Glenn | Jeremy Miller, ACC-RI civilian deputy to the executive director, and Col. Ina Jackson, ACC-RI military deputy to the executive director, present a line drawing of the Rock Island Arsenal to Mark Mower during a workforce town hall at Heritage Hall for a town hall, Oct. 30. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – For the first time in almost five years, the Army Contracting Command-Rock Island workforce gathered at Heritage Hall for a town hall, Oct. 30. The center recently brought the workforce back to in-office days every Wednesday, offering a good opportunity to bring employees together in one room.



This town hall, hosted by Jeremy Miller, ACC-RI civilian deputy to the executive director, featured updates from the center’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, an FY25 budget and hiring status briefing, information on initiatives by the Source Selection Support Center of Excellence (SC3OE) team, and a Combined Federal Campaign call to action.



Col. Joe Parker III, Rock Island Arsenal Garrison commander, provided information on the garrison’s new My Army Post app, encouraging ACC-RI employees to download and use the app to get real-time updates on arsenal news and statuses. He also fielded several questions about upcoming enhancements to the island, including the anticipated re-opening of the RIA golf course in 2025.



Miller and Col. Ina Jackson, military deputy to the executive director, also recognized select employees’ length of service milestones, and presented the following awards and recognitions:

- Civilian Service Achievement Medal: Corbin De La Cruz

- High-Pro Awards (third quarter FY24): Janessa Argo, McKenna Canaday, Jeremy Koester and Casie Layer

- Return to Center recognition: Ryan Getz and Ryan Taylor

- Safety Award recognition: Jen Guzis and Thomas Rutherford



At the end of the town hall, Miller and Jackson presented Mark Mower, previous ACC-RI civilian deputy to the executive director, with his retirement certificate, Superior Civilian Service Award; a 3-Star Note and 3-Star coin from Lt. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, deputy commanding general and acting commander of Army Materiel Command; a Senior Executive Service (SES) coin from Lynda Armer, ACC-RI executive director; and a line drawing of the arsenal, signed by members of the workforce. Mower provided a few final words and was given two standing ovations by the workforce, celebrating and thanking him for his more than 20 years of civilian service.