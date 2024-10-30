Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC-RI holds first in-person town hall since December 2019 [Image 6 of 8]

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Glenn 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Jeremy Miller, ACC-RI civilian deputy to the executive director, presents Safety Award recognitions to Jen Guzis and Thomas Rutherford during a workforce town hall at Heritage Hall for a town hall, Oct. 30.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 08:53
    Photo ID: 8730358
    VIRIN: 241030-O-RT423-6815
    Resolution: 2944x3680
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

