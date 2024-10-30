Date Taken: 10.30.2024 Date Posted: 11.01.2024 08:53 Photo ID: 8730354 VIRIN: 241030-O-RT423-3428 Resolution: 4280x3424 Size: 1.53 MB Location: ILLINOIS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, ACC-RI holds first in-person town hall since December 2019 [Image 8 of 8], by Elizabeth Glenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.