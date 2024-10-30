Jeremy Miller, ACC-RI civilian deputy to the executive director, and Col. Ina Jackson, ACC-RI military deputy to the executive director, present the Civilian Service Achievement Medal to Corbin De La Cruz during a workforce town hall at Heritage Hall for a town hall, Oct. 30.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 08:53
|Photo ID:
|8730355
|VIRIN:
|241030-O-RT423-7361
|Resolution:
|4140x3312
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC-RI holds first in-person town hall since December 2019 [Image 8 of 8], by Elizabeth Glenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC-RI holds first in-person town hall since December 2019
People