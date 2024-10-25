With a little help from our friends: Keystone Lake Office teams with state, municipal, nonprofit organizations for Camp-O-Ween

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Alex Bilinski, park ranger, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks to...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Alex Bilinski, park ranger, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks to visitors about the Keystone Lake Project Office's fan boat during the Camp-O-Ween event at Brush Creek Campground, October 25, 2025. The project office hosted the event to promote a safe trick or treating experience and educate visitors about water safety. see less | View Image Page

The Keystone Lake Project Office hosted a Halloween themed water safety event at Brush Creek Campground, near Keystone Dam, Oct. 25.

More than 100 costume clad children accompanied their parents and caregivers to the event, which combined games, treats, and static displays with water, fire, wildlife, and recreational safety education.

“I wanted to provide kids with a safe trick-or-treating opportunity and use that for water safety outreach,” said Lauren Enloe, park ranger, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Firefighters from the Sand Springs Fire Department brought their fire truck while Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation game warden, Rylee Rolling brought a bobcat pelt and talked to attendees about wildlife management and safe hunting practices.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department deputies, representatives from Safe Kids Tulsa, ATV Safe Ride Oklahoma, handed out candy and prizes, provided educational static displays, safety-themed games and talked to visitors about safety-related topics.

According to Hutchinson Todd, Keystone Lake Manager, Tulsa District, USACE, Enloe came up with the Camp-O-Ween idea in 2023 and improved upon it in 2024.

“She put in the work reaching out to all the agencies, and coordinating events and the lake office staff and volunteers did our best to support her to make it all happen,” said Todd.

The first Campo-O-Ween garnered a modest but decent turnout and Enloe said she was encouraged.

“With water safety, I think it is successful if we even reach one person,” she said. “I’m really passionate about water safety, and for that first year I felt that we could only grow from there.”

Enloe said getting support from other agencies and organizations boosted the turnout and that this is just the beginning of what she hopes it will become.

“I’m really pleased at all the help we received,” said Enloe. “The other agencies have been great, and them being here made all the difference. Next year we will build on this year, and the next year, and the next.”