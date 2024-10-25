Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    With a little help from our friends: Keystone Lake Office teams with state, municipal, nonprofit organizations for Camp-O-Ween

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Alex Bilinski, park ranger, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks to visitors about the Keystone Lake Project Office's fan boat during the Camp-O-Ween event at Brush Creek Campground, October 25, 2025. The project office hosted the event to promote a safe trick or treating experience and educate visitors about water safety.

    Water Safety, Community Outreach, Tulsa District, USACE, safety, recreation

