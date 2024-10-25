Alex Bilinski, park ranger, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks to visitors about the Keystone Lake Project Office's fan boat during the Camp-O-Ween event at Brush Creek Campground, October 25, 2025. The project office hosted the event to promote a safe trick or treating experience and educate visitors about water safety.
This work, With a little help from our friends: Keystone Lake Office teams with state, municipal, nonprofit organizations for Camp-O-Ween, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
