With a little help from our friends: Keystone Lake Office teams with state, municipal, nonprofit organizations for Camp-O-Ween

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alex Bilinski, park ranger, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks to visitors about the Keystone Lake Project Office's fan boat during the Camp-O-Ween event at Brush Creek Campground, October 25, 2025. The project office hosted the event to promote a safe trick or treating experience and educate visitors about water safety.