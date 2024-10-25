Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    With a little help from our friends: Keystone Lake Office teams with state, municipal, nonprofit organizations for Camp-O-Ween [Image 4 of 4]

    With a little help from our friends: Keystone Lake Office teams with state, municipal, nonprofit organizations for Camp-O-Ween

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Beth Stevenson, park ranger, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hands out candy to families at the Camp-O-Ween event at Brush Creek Campground, October 25, 2025. The Keystone Lake Project Office hosted the water safety event which attracted more than 100 costume clad children, their parents and caregivers.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
