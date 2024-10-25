410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — In a time-honored ceremony, the 410th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) welcomed its new senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Deaquennette Thomas, in a change of responsibility event held at the Fort Sam Houston Theater on Oct. 24.



The ceremony marked the transition of leadership as Command Sgt. Maj. Darlene Riley relinquished her position after three years of dedicated service to the brigade.



The event, officiated by Col. Kenneth Bulthuis, commander of the 410th CSB, celebrated the achievements of the outgoing leader while heralding a new chapter under Thomas’ stewardship.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Riley, you served as a standard bearer and always made sure we were in the right place at the right time while always doing what you needed to do to protect and reinforce the reputation of the 410th,” said Bulthuis proudly. “Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas, I have no doubt that you're going to do amazing things here by building on the legacy that all the command sergeants major that have come before you and adding your flavor of leadership to the 410th.”



As part of the ceremony, the brigade colors, which symbolize authority and responsibility, were ceremoniously passed from Riley to Thomas, signifying the transfer of leadership.



Thomas, who brings over 23 years of experience in contracting and petroleum supply roles, previously served with the 900th Contracting Battalion. She thanked Riley for her contributions to the brigade, and expressed her excitement to work with Bulthuis.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Riley, you are an exceptional leader and extremely passionate about your people,” said Thomas. “Col. Bulthuis, I'm filled with gratitude and excitement for the journey ahead. My excitement is due to your enthusiasm and commitment to our profession and to this great organization.”



During her farewell remarks, Riley expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Soldiers and Civilians of the 410th CSB, acknowledging their hard work and commitment to the brigade's mission in support of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) and U.S. Army South.



“To the 410th CSB Soldiers and Civilians, you truly inspire me,” Riley said emotionally. “I continue to be in awe of your creativity, intelligence and the way you always solve for yes. You absolutely have been the most professional and passionate team I have had the pleasure of serving with.”



The 410th CSB’s mission is to provide contracting support for military operations within the Southern Hemisphere, directly impacting the success of humanitarian and combat operations. In recent months, the brigade has continued to focus on readiness initiatives, including an annual “Warrior Week” to ensure operational preparedness.



Thomas’ appointment reinforces the brigade’s commitment to excellence in contracting operations as it supports a broad spectrum of military and humanitarian missions across the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility.

