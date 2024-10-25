410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Darlene Riley, the outgoing 410th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) senior enlisted leader, provides remarks during the 410th CSB change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024. The change of responsibility symbolized the relinquishment of leadership from Riley to Command Sgt. Maj. Deaquennette Thomas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)