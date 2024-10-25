Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Command Sgt. Maj. Deaquennette Thomas, the incoming 410th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) senior enlisted leader, provides remarks during the 410th CSB change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024. The change of responsibility symbolized the relinquishment of leadership from Command Sgt. Maj. Darlene Riley to Thomas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 17:07
    Photo ID: 8719609
    VIRIN: 241025-A-JF826-1470
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony
    410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony
    410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony
    410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony
    410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony
    410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Change of Responsibility
    SOUTHCOM
    target_news_south
    410th Contracting Support Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download