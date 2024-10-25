410th CSB celebrates legacy, future leadership in change of responsibility ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Kenneth Bulthuis, 410th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB) commander, addresses Command Sgt. Maj. Deaquennette Thomas during the 410th CSB change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024. The change of responsibility symbolized the relinquishment of leadership from Command Sgt. Maj. Darlene Riley to Thomas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)