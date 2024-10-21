Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterling native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    Marine Corps Sgt. Aldo Sessarego

    FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    WASHINGTON – U.S. Marine Corps Combat Videographer Sergeant Aldo Sessarego from Sterling, Virginia, recently joined the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2025.

    Sessarego is one of more than 800 service members assigned to JTF-NCR, a joint service command charged with executing all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. The JTF-NCR is
    comprised of service members from all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components.

    Sessarego, a 2016 graduate of Potomac Falls High School, in Sterling, Virginia, is assigned to the public affairs office as a production noncommissioned officer. He is responsible for managing production of military support for the Inauguration. Sessarego is an active-duty member of the United States Marine Corps and has served for six years.

    “Participating in historic events is a cherished aspect of my military duties,” said Sessarego. “The armed services have been involved in every inauguration, and it fills me with pride to take part in the ceremony for the 47th Commander in Chief.”

    JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating and providing U.S. military support to presidential inaugurations. During the upcoming inauguration, approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide essential ceremonial and operational support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

    Since 1789 when a military escort and full ceremonial procession including a military contingent of 500 members of the Army, local militia, and Revolutionary War veterans escorted the newly elected President to his swearing-in, military support has played a traditional role in presidential inaugurations. Participation of the armed forces in this time-honored tradition demonstrates the military’s support to the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the nation’s military and the
    peaceful transition of power which celebrates the principles of democracy.
     
    Visit https://jtfncr.mdw.army.mil/inauguration/ for more information. Be sure to follow https://www.facebook.com/MDWUSARMY/ for behind-the-scenes military preparation leading up the Inauguration of the 47th President of the United States of America.

