U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aldo Sessarego - Hometown News (Reel)

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aldo Sessarego, a native of Sterling, Virginia, is a member of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. Sessarego is a plans and operations noncommissioned officer responsible for helping with the communication between the Inauguration team and national media. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)
|10.22.2024
|10.22.2024 16:55
|Video Productions
|00:00:20
|FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|STERLING, VIRGINIA, US
Sterling native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration
