    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aldo Sessarego - Hometown News (JTF-NCR Reel)

    FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aldo Sessarego, a native of Sterling, Virginia, is a member of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. Sessarego is a plans and operations noncommissioned officer responsible for helping with the communication between the Inauguration team and national media. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941051
    VIRIN: 241015-A-TX409-9372
    Filename: DOD_110639009
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, US
    Hometown: STERLING, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aldo Sessarego - Hometown News (JTF-NCR Reel), by SSG Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

