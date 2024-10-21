Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aldo Sessarego - Hometown News (VNR)

    FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Aldo Sessarego, a native of Sterling, Virginia, is a member of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. Sessarego is a plans and operations noncommissioned officer responsible for helping with the communication between the Inauguration team and national media. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Noah Sladek)

    Video news release.

    Sterling native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

