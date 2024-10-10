Tripoli Wins Inaugural Chow Line Challenge at San Francisco Fleet Week 2024

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker | 241012-N-ML799-1287 Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Calvin Dion, from Lapeer, Michigan,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker | 241012-N-ML799-1287 Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Calvin Dion, from Lapeer, Michigan, center right, and Cpl. Jonathan Santos, from Anaheim, California, center left, hold a winning plaque following the Chow Line Challenge aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 12, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Olivia Rucker) see less | View Image Page

SAN FRANCISCO – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) hosted the inaugural Chow Line Challenge during San Francisco Fleet Week, October 12, 2024.

During the challenge, five competing teams; one from amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), one from Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334), one from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), and two from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli; had one hour to prepare, assemble, and plate nine tacos for three judges. The judges chosen to evaluate the culinary skills of the teams were Chef Tyler Florence, Chef Matt Horn, and Chef Hayden Florence.

The day prior to the actual cooking, Chef Daniel Homsey and the five teams ventured into San Francisco on a culinary and cultural exploration of the Mission district of San Francisco. The Mission district is well-known for its Hispanic culture and cuisine. Throughout the day, the competitors visited several different restaurants to learn different cooking styles and receive advice from some of the best chefs in San Francisco. Their goal was to experience some of the flavors that make San Francisco’s Hispanic food unique.

Before the challenge began, the teams were spilt among Tripoli’s Wardroom, Chiefs’ Mess, and main galley but were all given the same ingredients with which to work. The teams were allowed to begin prepping vegetables and spices 30 minutes before the main ingredients were revealed.

When the chefs revealed the main ingredients; strip steak, dungeness crab, and tofu; the teams began seasoning and cooking the proteins and preparing pico de gallo, salsas, and toppings to garnish the tacos.

“We wanted to combine both of our cultures, Mexican and Philippine, into making some amazing tacos and I believe we made it work,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Santos. “I took the flank steak and made some carne asada, which I combined with a few other ingredients for one of the tacos.”

“I grew up eating a lot of Filipino foods and was inspired when I saw the seafood we got,” said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Calvin Dion. “I took the crab meat out of the shell and made a marinade for the seafood taco.”

At the conclusion of the hour, the teams presented their dishes to the judges and gave an explanation of their cooking style and preparation process.

The judges deliberated following the presentations and awarded Dion and Santos, one of Tripoli’s teams, as the first ever champions of the San Francisco Fleet Week Chow Line Challenge.

USS Tripoli is an America-Class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego and has been the flagship of San Francisco Fleet Week 2024. The Chow Line Challenge was one of many events hosted on the ship.