Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241012-N-ML799-1199

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Baker, from McDonough, Georgia, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Rodriguez, a Culinary Specialist in the U.S. Coast Guard, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, both culinary specialists in the U.S. Coast Guard and both assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), prepare tacos during the Chow Line Challenge held aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 12, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Olivia Rucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 12:50
    Photo ID: 8695902
    VIRIN: 241012-N-ML799-1199
    Resolution: 2132x3791
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli
    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli
    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli
    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli
    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli
    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli
    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli
    Chow Line Challenge Hosted Aboard USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli
    SFFW2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download