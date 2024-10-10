Somerset Sailors Participate in Chow Line Challenge Held Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241012-N-CO542-1402



Culinary Specialist Seaman Marjorie Gabutin, from Alexandria, Virginia, left, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Donta Brooks, from New Orleans, both assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), prepare ingredients in a galley aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) for the Chow Line Challenge as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), October 12, 2024. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)