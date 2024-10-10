San Francisco Fleet Week Hosts Fleet Fest on Pier 30/32

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Calvin Klein Dion, left, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA7), U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Santos, second from right, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Food Services Company, Camp Pendleton, and chef judges Tyler Florence, right, and Matt Horne, center left, pose for a photo after participating in San Francisco Fleet Week 2024's Chow Line Challenge aboard Tripoli in San Francisco Oct. 12, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (Photo taken by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)