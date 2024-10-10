Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Francisco Fleet Week Hosts Fleet Fest on Pier 30/32 [Image 4 of 8]

    San Francisco Fleet Week Hosts Fleet Fest on Pier 30/32

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Calvin Klein Dion, left, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA7), U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Santos, second from right, assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Food Services Company, Camp Pendleton, and chef judges Tyler Florence, right, and Matt Horne, center left, pose for a photo after participating in San Francisco Fleet Week 2024's Chow Line Challenge aboard Tripoli in San Francisco Oct. 12, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (Photo taken by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 01:02
    Photo ID: 8695477
    VIRIN: 241012-N-FS097-1282
    Resolution: 5188x3153
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, San Francisco Fleet Week Hosts Fleet Fest on Pier 30/32 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SFFW
    SanFranciscoFleetWeek
    SFFW2024
    CaliFleetWeeks
    SFFW24

