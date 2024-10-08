2024 Fire Prevention Week

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. - The 4th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted and participated in the base’s annual Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 7 - Oct. 12. The week kicked off with the signing of the Fire Proclamation by U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander. After the signing, many events took place around the installation, including greeting individuals at the gate and reading to children on base, to highlight the importance of fire safety.



Fire Prevention Week is a tradition that dates back to the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 in which approximately 300 people were killed and over 3 miles of the city was destroyed.



“There was a tremendous loss of life during the Great Chicago Fire because there were no fire safety practices in the homes of families,” said Eric Harper, 4th Fighter Wing assistant fire chief. “We celebrate this week every year to remind the public about fire dangers.”



The Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Fire Department prides itself in informing the base populous and public on fire safety. Personnel from the station traveled around the base to remind everyone of the importance of smoke alarms. Sparky the dog, SJAFB’s Fire Department mascot, also made an appearance around base.



“The year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week is ‘Smoke Alarms, Make them work for YOU!’,” said Harper. “Every year, hundreds of people are killed in home fires. Early notification of smoke is critical for survival. A lot of fires happen at night while most people are sleeping. Having the assurance that a smoke alarm is working in the home gives occupants a few precious seconds to escape before the fire takes over. Smoke alarms overall increase the chance of survival.”



According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoke alarms are advised to be installed in each bedroom and hallway as well as each level of a building. They should also be tested once a month and changed every 10 years. Smoke alarms are often one of the devices that are overlooked in the home, however, the majority of home fire deaths occur with non-functioning smoke alarms or no smoke alarms at all.



To discover more about fire prevention and how smoke alarms can work for you, visit www.firepreventionweek.org

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2024 Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:10 Story ID: 482850 Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Fire Prevention Week, by A1C Rebecca Tierney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.