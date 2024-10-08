Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander, and members of the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station pose for a photo after signing the 2024 Fire Prevention Proclamation at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2024. The theme for 2024 Fire Prevention Week stresses the importance of having a functional smoke alarm to increase the chance of survival during a house fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney)